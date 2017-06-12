Discover luxury living for the over 50’s at The Somerset’s June open days

The Somerset Lifestyle and Retirement Village, managed by CPOA, is a premium residential estate offering retirees an enriching environment in which to enjoy their Golden Years.

A blend of Cape Lifestyle and refined English charm, this picturesque estate in Somerset West is nestled between mountain and sea and is rich with natural beauty and an air of sophistication and luxury.

The Somerset boasts an extensive array of amenities and facilities such as advanced security, professional care (with a Care Centre in planning), an exquisite clubhouse, social activities and more. This coupled with CPOA’s 60 years of experience in the retirement industry, with over 25 properties in their current retirement portfolio, retirees can rest assured that all their practical and lifestyle needs will be met. The various living options on offer at The Somerset, which include Life Right cottages and apartments as well as freehold homes, ensure that various tastes, requirements, and budgets are catered for.

To discover your ideal retirement, be sure to visit their Open Days taking place in June:

Date: Saturday, 10th June 2017 & Saturday, 24th June 2017

Time: 10:00 – 14:00

Address: 136 Bizweni Ave, Somerset West, 7130

For more information please contact CPOA Head Office at 021 686 7830 or info@cpoa.org.za.