Discontinuation of Rock Lobster At Cape Point

The Two Oceans Restaurant, situated at the foot of Cape Point within Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) is a world class restaurant often attracting locals and tourists daily.

The restaurant is also however a voluntary member of the WWF Southern African Sustainable Seafood Initiative (SASSI) whom recently listed the West Coast Rock Lobster (WCRL) as red-listed meaning part of an unsustainable population.

SASSI drives change in the local seafood industry by working with suppliers and sellers of seafood, as well as informing and inspiring consumers to make sustainable seafood choices. The easy-to-use ‘traffic light’ system tells you which seafood can be eaten with a clear conscience (Green list), which seafood you should think twice about (Orange list) and which seafood should be avoided altogether because it is either considered unsustainable or illegal to sell in South Africa (Red list).West Coast Rock Lobster (a.k.a. Crayfish) has recently been red-listed.

As a result of this listing, Two Oceans Restaurant has since depleted all holding stocks of West Coast Rock Lobster and will no longer sell this species in the restaurant until such time as the population recovers. The park has also been informed by SASSI that there is less than 2% of the of WCRL remaining which is a huge concern to all. SANParks TMNP supports this initiative wholeheartedly in the spirit of conservation.