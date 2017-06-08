DHL Express partners with WC Government to deliver all donated goods to Operations Centre in Knysna

With around 10 000 residents already having been evacuated from in and around Knysna, the fire currently raging in the region has been described by the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre, as one of the most destructive blazes in recent memory.

In response to the crisis, DHL Express has set up a local disaster response team to assist in the relief efforts. According to Megan Roper, Head of Marketing for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa, the company will be coordinating the logistics of supplies to Knysna, George and surrounding areas.

“DHL will be delivering essential supplies such as non-perishable food items, blankets, clothing and first-aid supplies to the region via road as well as air freight,” she states. We are working with the City of Cape Town to move essential supplies from their primary drop-off areas and assisting them with the aid logistics in the affected areas. In Cape Town, all City of Cape Town fire stations have been declared as “Official Drop-off Points” for donated goods.

“In addition, DHL have opened up their 39 locations across South Africa as additional drop-off points, where people can donate non-perishable foods and other emergency supplies.”

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa added, “We’ve been following the news of devastating fires closely over the past 24 hours and are very pleased to be able to help. Globally, we have DHL Disaster Response Teams that cover vulnerable regions worldwide to provide specialist logistics support and to facilitate the fast and efficient distribution of aid in disaster areas, therefore we’re well-equipped to support the Western Cape Government with their relief efforts.