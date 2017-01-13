Contemporary Italian Eatery Opens At The Alphen

This contemporary new Italian eatery is located in the height of luxury at the iconic Alphen Hotel in Constantia. Blanko boasts a vibrant “all day” atmosphere, where locals can eat and drink in a series of beautifully designed spaces within a heritage location.

Blanko’s all-white gallery-style space reflects the contemporary style synonymous with the Kove Collection. Italian marble tables, a dramatically-lit white bar and textured furnishings all highlighted in ambient lighting provide the perfect backdrop to the sumptuous food. The outside terrace with a central water feature is the ideal spot for a meal with friends or family.

Group Head Chef, Amber-May Deetlefs delivers her culinary philosophy in her unique Italian style, “I believe the best food is prepared from the heart – it not only has to taste good, it should be something sincere and uncomplicated.”

In a first for Cape Town, in collaboration with Cape Town’s Goodman Gallery, the walls of Blanko feature work from some of South Africa’s greatest contemporary artists. MD of the Kove Collection, Paul Kovensky has a passion and appreciation of art which is evident in every aspect of Blanko.

The restaurant’s white interiors provide the perfect canvas to compliment great art. Artists who feature include Diane Victor, William Kentridge, Brett Murray, Mikhael Subotzky, Robert Hodgins and Walter Oltmann. Blanko is the freshest addition to The Kove Collection’s hotel & restaurant group.

The Kove Collection creates personalised experiences, highlighting fresh food, good service and innovative design and culture, while upholding a strong, sustainable approach towards the people and environment they operate in.

Kovensky is excited about the opportunity, “The current social “buzz” in Cape Town, paired with the locals need for exciting new places to eat, Blanko is the ideal concept for foodies & families.

“We believe Blanko’s contemporary concept provides a charming contrast and antidote to the “old world” architecture and ambience of the Alphen Hotel, bringing a breath of fresh air to the neighbourhood.”