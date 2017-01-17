City Launches Water Ratings System To Promote Savings

The City of Cape Town has embarked on an initiative to encourage industry and companies to improve their water management practices by using a newly developed ratings tool. The City hosted an awards ceremony to recognise the 19 industries and companies that have participated in the assessment process and to hand over their certificates and star ratings.

The companies that participated are: In2Foods, Total Garage, Sylko Plant Hire, Advanced Galvanising, Alibaba Foods, Coastal Casings, GlaxoSmithKline, Sonnendal Dairy, Peninsula Beverages, Capegate, NGK Ceramics, Plascon, Improchem, Biovac, Johnson & Johnson, Marley Roofing, Avis Budget, Groot Constantia and Southern Canned Products.

The City’s Water and Sanitation Department appointed JG Afrika (Pty) Ltd to develop a ratings system to assess water management practices.

First assessments undertaken by JG Afrika and the City’s inspectors evaluated a wide range of companies in this pilot phase – from multi-nationals to small businesses in sectors ranging from the food and beverage industry to industrial processes.

The assessment covers different aspects of water management, namely: Where the water comes from; How the water is used on site and in operations, What measures are in place to reduce potable water demand, How much effluent is discharged into the system and the quality of this effluent and The ratings tool looks at potable water, grey water and black water systems.

Companies were awarded points: if they had implemented measures to reduce their potable water consumption; if they had made changes to operating systems in order to re-use grey water, thereby reducing the volume of potable water required; if they are treating black water, thereby reducing the level of contaminated water entering the sewer system which would ultimately need to be treated at a wastewater treatment plant.

Companies who receive one star are compliant with the relevant water legislation and the City’s water by-laws, between two and five stars have implemented measures to reduce water consumption and limit water pollution. Companies who achieve five stars are being innovative in their operations and are finding unique ways in which to conserve water and limit water pollution, whether via stormwater or sewer disposal.

The information from the assessment can be used to guide the industries towards the areas that require attention, or where there is potential for improvement.