City firefighters prep for a tough summer

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service is gearing up for an increase in wildfires fanned by strong winds that have become a common feature during summer. Over and above the regular daily demands on firefighters, Cape Town experiences anywhere between 6 000 – 9 000 vegetation fires during the warmer months.

To ensure readiness for this period and the safety of residents in line with the Organisational Development and Transformation Plan, the Fire and Rescue Service employs 120 seasonal firefighters. The seasonal staff members are specifically trained to fight wildfires and will complement the efforts of the City’s more than 800 professional firefighters.

A minimum of 240 firefighters are on duty per 24-hour shift at the City’s 30 fire stations across Cape Town. In terms of equipment, the City is acquiring a number of new vehicles, including four vacuum tankers, five rescue vehicles, and two fire engines. “We have already taken delivery of 14 skid units and will also acquire the services of two helicopters and a spotter plane from 1 December 2017.”

While fire prevention is the top priority to this end, the Fire and Rescue Service is increasing its education and awareness campaigns around fire safety in the home, at work, and in public spaces. Where fires do occur, the service has started implementing initiatives to mitigate the use of potable water for fire fighting efforts.

All property owners, businesses and facility managers in the public and private sector need to educate themselves about how to prepare for fires during this period of extreme drought and water rationing. Speak to your insurer and other relevant bodies to ensure you are aware of all requirements and consequences of fires during a time of drought when water pressure will likely be low. The City is not liable for any consequences or damage to private infrastructure resulting from the rationing or associated operations.

