City braces for busy Guy Fawkes Day. Buying Illegal Fireworks?

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate has finalised its deployment plan for Guy Fawkes on Sunday 5 November 2017. All enforcement agencies as well as the Fire and Rescue Service and Disaster Risk Management Centre have been involved in a number of preparatory meetings to ensure operational readiness for the influx of people to designated fireworks sites as well as the complaints emanating from residential areas.

‘It is a concern that Guy Fawkes is on a Sunday this year, which means that there could potentially be an increase in the number of complaints from the public about fireworks in their neighbourhoods, terrorised pets, and of course the blatant assault of innocent people by marauding gangs who derive great pleasure from targeting their victims with paint, eggs and even faeces. We implore the public to please be sensible about their use of fireworks and to respect the rights of others who do not share their enthusiasm for the tradition. We also appeal to pet owners to keep their animals indoors as far as possible,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security; and Social Services, Alderman JP Smith.

The City has approved 12 sites for the discharging of fireworks during Guy Fawkes and New Year’s Eve celebrations. The list of sites is as follows:

Athlone Stadium parking area (eastern side), Klipfontein Road, Athlone

Wesfleur sports field, Reygersdal Drive, Atlantis

Bishop Lavis sports field, Lavis Drive, Bishop Lavis

Metropolitan sports grounds, Melkhout Street, Bonteheuwel

Blue Downs sports field

Maiden’s Cove parking area, Victoria Road, Camps Bay

Delft Central sports grounds, Main Road, Delft

Macassar Beach parking area, Macassar Road

Swartklip sports complex, Swartklip Road, Mitchells Plain

Sarepta sports complex

Strandfontein Pavilion

Tourism Centre, Athens Road, Table View beachfront (with the following road closures: Marine Drive between Dolphin Beach Hotel and Marine Circle; Waves Edge will be closed off at Athens Road, Popham and Dunbar Streets)

All designated fireworks areas will be patrolled by City Law Enforcement and Metro Police officers as well as a fire inspector to ensure the safety of all concerned. The City reminds the public that no person under the age of 16 is permitted to discharge fireworks and that 23:30 is the cut-off time on Guy Fawkes (with New Year’s Eve being the exception).

Residents are reminded of the following:

Only discharge fireworks bought at an accredited shop and follow the instructions on the package

Only discharge fireworks at the designated sites, out of range of any persons, structures or vehicles

Children must be supervised at all times when around fireworks

Do not light fireworks inside any type of container

Never discharge fireworks while under the influence of intoxicating substances

The Community Fire Safety By-law prohibits the use of Chinese lanterns

In terms of Section 30 of the Explosives Act of 1956, the use or detonation of any fireworks in any building and public thoroughfare is liable to a R200 fine; selling fireworks to a child or anyone under the age of 16 is liable to a R300 fine; and allowing a child or person under the age of 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision is liable to a R300 fine.

To date, the City’s Law Enforcement and Metro Police Departments have confiscated just over 2 500 units of fireworks, issued five fines totalling R1 500 each for illegal sale of fireworks, and issued four Section 56 notices.

‘The City already does the maximum that a local authority can do in terms of regulating the use of fireworks. Only the National Government has the legislative competency to ban the import, production and sale of fireworks or restrict usage by age. The City therefore designates sites for use on traditional days to ensure that fireworks are let off in a controlled environment with emergency response staff on standby, thus limiting any potential damage. We encourage members of the public who want to let off fireworks to make use of the designated sites. Unfortunately we don’t have the authority to do more than that,’ added Alderman Smith.

