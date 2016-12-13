Christmas Carols At Kirstenbosch

Think of a beautiful garden setting, in glow stick light and the melodious sound of Christmas Carols and you will have an inkling of how fabulously festive Carols at Kirstenbosch will be this year.

This enormously popular event takes place from 15 – 18 December 2016, for more than 20 years being; the flagship project of The Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch, featuring the Cape Town Concert Brass and the Cape Town Male Voice Choir, and it is sponsored by Pick n Pay. It is a fun way to get in the mood for Christmas and it also raises funds for charities in and around Cape Town.

The concert starts at 19h45, while gates to the concert area will only open at 18h00. Concert goers will however be allowed to enter the gardens on presentation of a concert ticket and enjoy the sites in the gardens.

There is also pre-carols entertainment from around 18h30 to 19h45. The event ends approximately 21h30

For more information visit www.kirstenboschrotary.co.za