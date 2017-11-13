CHOC COWS are ready for the IMPI Challenge Obstacle Run

A herd of +- 15 Choc-Cows will be seen in action the weekend of 18 – 19 November 2017 at the IMPI Challenge Obstacle Trail Run #4 at Wiesenhof Wildlife Park, Stellenbosch (Cape Town).

The CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation SA was established in 1979 as a support group to parents of children with cancer. The foundation realizes that there is more than one victim in the family of the child with cancer. Their aim is to ease the burden on parents by providing access to relevant, accurate information, as well as emotional and practical support.

According to Daisy Cow aka Karen Saunders, CHOC Cows Manager, the Cows were started in 2008 by a group of eight enthusiastic cyclists that were keen to make a difference by raising funds for the CHOC Childhood Cancer Foundation. “The founder members joined Kerrin and Grant Bain in cycling the 947 Cycle Challenge in memory of their 20-month-old daughter, Jessica, who had recently died from cancer. As CHOC had played a significant role in the Bain family’s life, the decision was to make CHOC the sole beneficiary of their quest. They decided to don cow suits because that was the only animal suit they could hire eight of. In 2009, the herd gained momentum and grew to an incredible 140 energetic cows. Just two years later, the Herd numbered a staggering 350 cows all riding for a purpose. Ten years later, thousands of people have participated in events wearing cow suits.”

“By raising funds CHOC is able to make a difference to the children being treated for cancer throughout South Africa,” continues Saunders. “Our Western Cape herd have targeted the IMPI Challenge in the past and thoroughly enjoyed it. It fits with the craziness that goes with being a Cow. It’s the challenge, beauty and fun that attracts our herd to this event. Our goal is to raise awareness of The Cows, and of CHOC and children with cancer. A secondary goal will be for our Cows to raise funds.”

For more information visit www.impichallenge.co.za

