Dewald Brand Wins 2017 Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge

Stories of remote journeys, ground-breaking expeditions, and cutting-edge adventures told through the eyes of adventurers, authors, photographers, and filmmaker from around the globe, come to life during the annual Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour 2017, courtesy of Cape Union Mart. South African audiences are also treated to the screening of an additional five-minute film: the winning submission from the Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge. This annual film competition encourages South African filmmakers, adventurers to capture and celebrate local outdoor culture.

Dewald Brand (32), this year’s winner, adds. “I decided to enter because I’d recently done my first real hiking trip in Norway. It made me fall in love with the outdoors even more than before, especially combined with filming. I made a film of that Norwegian trip and while scouring online to find hiking film festivals, I found the Cape Union Mart Adventure Film Challenge and decided to enter.”

Brand met Christiaan Pretorius and the SA Fly Fishing Team by chance at the Dubai airport. “We all had a couple of hours’ layover. I was filming with a chef and photographer and Chris saw the camera toys, so we started talking. We stayed in touch and about two years later started filming One Fly At A Time. Chris is a professional fishing tour guide all over the world, and we do quite a bit of travelling too, so it was difficult to coordinate our diaries as well as the weather.”

“Plus, for some reason the days that we did go out to film there weren’t any fish. We had to keep going back until we found the prefect light along with the perfect fish! He jokingly adds that the film was completed about an hour before submissions were due. The introduction to the film was shot at the Pescatarian Society in Cape Town and the outdoor scenes were filmed in the Du Toit’s Kloof region. Brand adds that the highlight of filming was “spending time outdoors in Mother Nature with excellent company – the perfect combination.”

