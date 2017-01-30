Cape Town 10s returns to Green Point

South Africa’s biggest social, sport and lifestyle event, the Cape Town 10s (winner of the 2016 Discovery Sport Industry Award for ‘Best Live Experience’) will return to Green Point, Cape Town on 3 – 4 February 2017 with Zando.co.za, Africa’s biggest fashion store as the Title Sponsor.

Launched in 2009, by rugby legends, Bob Skinstad, Rob Fleck and their long-standing mate Ron Rutland, the Cape Town 10s quickly grew to the biggest ten-a-side tournament in world rugby. Starting off as a ‘rugby only’ tournament the event has since evolved into a multi-faceted sports event, including the addition of Netball, Beach Volleyball – and now – Dodgeball for 2017.

The event has, over the years, featured some of the world’s greatest International rugby legends including Jonah Lomu, Carlos Spencer, Tana Umaga and Christian Cullen, as well as other local heroes such as Butch James, Percy Montgomery, Corné Krige, Bakkies Botha and James Dalton to name but a few.

This event is overseen and managed by the Old School Group, a ‘really cool little sports and lifestyle business’ specialising in these sorts of sports empowered, lifestyle festivals.

With the event set to kick off, team entries for the Netball and Rugby divisions are already sold out.

The event is destined to defy expectation, lifting the bar just that much higher, with a whole new host of trend setting street culture, familiar celebs, rock stars, sportsmen and women as well as former legends of global sport set to take the field.

For more information visit www.capetowntens.com