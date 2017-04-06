Cape Racehorse Prices Drop by 45% at Annual Auction

Over a hundred prospective racehorses changed hands during the annual Cape Yearling Sale held by Bloodstock South Africa (BSA), the sales arm of the Thoroughbred Breeder’s Association (TBA). The sale, held at the Mistico Equestrian Centre in Paarl, saw prominent racehorse owners gathering to bid on some of South Africa’s finest young Thoroughbreds.

A total aggregate of R 6.12 million was generated during the auction with an average of R 60 594 paid per horse. This was down by 45% from the 2016 sale, giving astute buyers the opportunity to walk away with aspirant racetrack champions at comparatively low prices.

A sales topping price of R 350 000 was paid by Bass Racing for The Cyclades, a bay colt sired by 12 time winner and 2009 Champion European Racehorse – Twice Over. Milnerton based Bass Racing stables purchased a further three lots, emerging as the sale’s top buyer – with a total spend of R 590 000. The top vendor emerged as Wilgerbosdrift, from the small town of Piketberg in the Western Cape, who sold a total of 17 lots to realise an overall aggregate of R 1 million.

Comments Catherine Hartley, responsible for breed affairs at the TBA: “The sale saw many promising, and very well priced, young racehorses progressing to the next stage of their careers, where they will undergo the training required to pursue success on the racetrack. They will follow in the footsteps of previous graduates of the Cape Yearling Sale including horse racing legends like Pocket Power who won over R 10 million and 20 races, including the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate four times, during his illustrious career.”

Buyers will automatically be entered into the BSA Added Value Stakes Programme which will see R 40 000 awarded to every qualifying BSA graduate that wins their maiden juvenile plate.