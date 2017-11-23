Dust off your most striking outfit and get ready for the social calendar event of 2017. Stand out in the crowd as you sip on some of SA’s finest Méthode Cap Classiques (MCC) at this year’s Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival, ‘The Magic of Bubbles’, which takes place from 2 – 3 December in Franschhoek.

Dress to impress in your Black and White with a Splash of Summer themed outfit.With the iconic Huguenot Monument providing a spectacular backdrop you’ll have no excuse but to sit back, relax and sample some of the many local MCC’s and handpicked French champagnes on offer.

The grand marquee – the place to be seen – will be oozing style, elegance and sophistication, as you mingle with local MCC producers as well as a handful of international brands.

Besides the fabulous MCC’s local restaurants will ensure you don’t go hungry with their range of delectable delights. Treat your taste buds to these world-class food offerings.

“Offering some of the best locally-produced dishes and Méthode Cap Classiques, the Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival has become a highlight on South Africa’s annual social calendar,” says Aleksandra Babic, Director of Marketing and Communications, Africa at Mastercard.

“We’re excited once again to share this priceless, exclusive experience with people who love good bubbly and exquisite food.”

For more information visit www.webtickets.co.za

