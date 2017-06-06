Breaking Gold Celebrated At The Discovery Sport Industry Awards

The prestigious 2017 Discovery Sport Industry Awards were held on 18 May 2017 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Hosted by Lunga Shabalala, the event attracted sportsmen and women, celebrities, government officials, and other sport industry professionals in celebrating those redefining success, and #BreakingGold in the sport industry.

Following an illustrious career in golf, accumulating over nine major championships, and at the age of 29 becoming the third golfer in history to win the Career Grand Slam, Gary Player was awarded Sportsperson’s Lifetime Community Award presented by Deloitte. His efforts through the Player Foundation that circles the globe bringing aid to underprivileged children and impoverished communities, as well as his contribution towards the development of the sport of golf, earned him this accolade.

In a new category that saw esteemed sport industry leaders nominated, Haroon Lorgat from Cricket South Africa was awarded the Leadership in Sport Business presented by Discovery. This recognition at the Awards ceremony followed his leadership where CSA has made great strides in embedding a new operating model to instill a culture of delivery, accountability and responsibility across all cricket structures ensuring its long-term sustainability.

Douglas Ryder was named Sport Industry Personality of the Year presented by Nielsen Sports for his outstanding work with Ryder Cycling – Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka; New Balance won both Campaign of the Year presented by Vodacom for its Feel the Fire campaign, and Brand of the Year presented by Tsogo Sun, while Levergy was named Agency of the Year presented by Gallo Images.

The Participation Event of the Year presented by SuperSport was awarded to parkrun South Africa, whilst the Creative Activation of the Year, presented by WorldWide Sports went to Audi Bowling Lab.