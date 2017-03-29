Bertish finally returns home after completing 1st Ever Solo Unsupported Transatlantic SUP Crossing

Chris Bertish, internationally acclaimed Speaker, Big Wave Surfer and SUP Guinness World Record Holder, was greeted by a massive crowd at Cape Town International Airport, yesterday. Chris, earlier in the month, became the first person to complete a solo, unsupported Transatlantic SUP Crossing. Amongst the attendees included Chris’ family, media, a number of fans and project supporters as well as professor Tim Noakes.

Bertish set off on the greatest ocean adventure ever attempted from the coast of Morocco on December 6, 2016 and traversed 4,050nm/7,500km, paddling 1,944,000 strokes across the Atlantic Ocean for 93 days, to reach the finish in English Harbour, Antigua on 9 March 2017.

Over R5 million has already been raised via the SUP Crossing. Chris together with his team will continue to raise funds for several charitable organisations including The Lunchbox Fund, Operation Smile and Signature of Hope. Bertish personally committed to funding one operation for a child in Africa through Operation Smile for every World Record he achieved on this epic Transatlantic journey.

To follow Chris Bertish, get involved, donate and continue the adventure click here: http://chrisbertish.com/sup-crossing/