Benguela Dining is a Hub for Foodies & Wine Connoisseurs alike

Escape into the world of fine dining and relaxed sophistication where the dishes appeal to your every sense. Benguela on Main (Somerset West), Benguela Cove Pop-up (Hermanus) and Benguela Brasserie & Restaurant (Sedgefield) all form part of the Benguela Brasserie & Restaurant .

“Famed for the marriage of wine and food, our restaurants are dining experience focused. Fresh, local ingredients paired with our chef’s’ culinary genius ensure a memorable lunch or dinner. Explore all three restaurants this holiday season with a journey from the Winelands in Somerset West to Sedgefield which is situated in South Africa’s famous Garden Route.”

Benguela on Main (Somerset West)

Benguela on Main is a haven for gourmands in the Winelands and Cape Town which encompasses a fine dining restaurant with an onsite vinoteque and tasting room. Expect dishes with a French and English flair prepared by executive chef Jean Delport and his team.

Chef Jean is well known for his appreciation of fresh, local ingredients showcasing flavour explosions in inventive ways. He understands the symbiosis between good food and good wine and is intent on showing how these interact and complement each other.

Open for lunch, dinner and wine tasting Tuesday – Saturday.

Benguela Cove Pop-up (Hermanus)

Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate’s fabulous seasonal Pop-up restaurant has recently reopened in the spectacular Benguela Manor House.

Set in the opulent ambiance of Benguela Manor, chef Annie Badenhorst has created a succulent menu which complements the beauty of this Walker Bay estate and its wines. Surrounded by the estate’s olive groves, lavender fields, lush vineyards and boasting with a panoramic view of the Bot River Lagoon in Walker Bay – this restaurant is guaranteed to set the scene for a tranquil and relaxing summer-dining experience.

Guests are invited to enjoy either a 2 or 3-course meal complete with complimentary Benguela Cove wines (as the restaurant is currently unlicensed).

Open Thursday – Sunday for lunch & dinner

Benguela Brasserie & Restaurant (Sedgefield)

Set in the outskirts of the scenic Garden Route town of Sedgefield near Knysna, Benguela Brasserie & Restaurant is the epitome of relaxed dining. With the Swartvlei lake as a backdrop, executive chef Kelly-Annie Pietersen is acclaimed for her ability to transform classic French dishes into a unique culinary dining experience. Enjoy endless sunsets and views as you are taken on a flavour journey.

A tapas menu is available for lunch where 2 and 3-course options are available for dinner. Benguela Brasserie is open all day for breakfast, lunch and dinner, seven days a week.

For more information Call: 087 357 0637 to make a booking at any one of the Benguela Dining restaurants or info@bengueladining.com visit bengueladining.com