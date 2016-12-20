Be smart In The Sun This summer

Warm weather naturally encourages people to spend more time outdoors. Always remember to protect your skin from the harsh African sun. It is important that we take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation. The sun has two types of sun rays – those that is visible, and invisible UV rays that can cause skin cancer. Remember that UV rays can burn right through the fabric of beach umbrellas and can reflect off water, sand and cement.

What you should know about sunscreen – Sunscreen helps block harmful UV radiation from causing damage to the skin. Sun Protection factor (SPF) measures the protection provided by a sunscreen against UVB rays. When choosing sunscreen, select a product that provides “broad-spectrum” protection for both UVA and UVB. Sunscreens with SPF 15 or higher are suitable for days you are outside for a short period of time. If you are going to the beach or pool make sure the sunscreen is water-resistant with a SPF of 30 or higher. Higher SPF numbers are better. Sunscreen should be applied 20-30 minutes before heading outside to give it time to absorb into the skin. Re-apply every two hours, or more often when perspiring or swimming, even when it’s overcast. Remember, between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm the UV rays are at their strongest.

Wear the right clothes – Clothes do not provide full protection from the sun’s UV rays and can penetrate through fabric and damage covered skin. Nevertheless, clothing remains the most effective way to minimize exposure to UV rays. A hat with a brim of at least 3 inches all around can help shade your face, neck, ears, and scalp from direct sunlight. Wear long sleeves and cover as much of your body as possible.

Wear a pair of sunglasses – Wear sunglasses that blocks out UV rays, not one of those cheap ones you buy on the street.

Look for shade – Taking regular breaks in the shade can help reduce exposure to sun. When planning your outdoor activities, take an umbrella, set up your picnic under or near a tree, or take breaks in a nearby shop or pavilion. It will allow you to get out of direct sunlight throughout the day. Be aware that you can be exposed to UV rays even in the shade. You can be exposed to UV rays even on cloudy days.

Each year during the hot summer months, CANSA steps up its skin cancer awareness communication through its SunSmart Campaign, to remind South Africans of the dangers of over-exposure to the sun. The campaign includes beach, workplace and school activations, as well as sharing education online on CANSA’s platforms.

People at high risk include those with fair skin that burns easily in the sun, personal or family history of skin cancer, lots of moles, that is, more than 50, and those who are being treated withSunSmart Campaigns. If you are at high risk, you should make protecting your skin in the sun a priority. In addition, try to get as much vitamin D as possible from sources other than the sun, such as, your diet and supplements.