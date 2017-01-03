BE SAFE AND SMART THIS SUMMER SEASON

Safety tips for Beachgoers

Swim only where there are lifeguards and where signs indicate that it is safe to do so. Do not swim in an area if there are no lifeguards present. Make sure that the lifeguards can see you when you are in the water. Always swim between the red and yellow flags. These indicate safe, supervised swimming areas. An area outside of these flags could have dangerous rip-currents and tides.

– Only swim in areas where other people are present. Swim in groups and advise friends or family when you go swimming.

– Do not swim when there are marine animals such as whales, dolphins and seals in the area.

– If you find yourself in trouble, raise your arm and wave to attract the lifeguard’s attention. Try not to panic, as this will make you tired. If you see someone in trouble in the sea, alert the lifeguards or find trained help. Do not put your own life in danger as well.

– Do not allow family members and friends to go into the water if they have consumed alcohol.

Be aware of Rip Currents

During spring tide these rip currents are stronger than normal and although rip currents at all times pose a danger to bathers – they pose the greatest danger during the spring tide. Bathers are at risk of being swept out to sea by rip currents, while swimming or wading in water along the beach front. Even bathers wading in shallow water who find themselves trapped in a rip current that forms suddenly are at risk of being swept out to sea by rip currents.

Bathers caught-up in a rip current should not panic. Simply stay afloat by treading water, don’t try to swim against the current as it will only cause exhaustion. Let the current sweep you out to sea but at your first opportunity swim parallel to the beach front until you are free of the rip current and then use the incoming waves to get back to shore. While this is happening shout for help and wave an arm to alert people on the beach to raise the alarm.

Swim at beaches where lifeguards are on duty and obey the instructions of the lifeguards and only swim within the safe swimming zones lifeguards mark (using their red and yellow flags). Children should have responsible adult supervision at all times around coastal and inland waters.

To report a Sea Rescue Emergency dial 112 from a cellphone

Shark Spotters app to enhance beach safety

With the beach season on our doorstep, the City of Cape Town is excited to announce the launch of the Shark Spotters mobile app – an innovative app to assist swimmers and surfers to be more shark smart at Cape Town’s beaches this summer.

The Shark Spotters app is a unique mobile application which conveniently provides water users with current and accurate shark safety information on their smartphones so they can make informed decisions about shark risks, even before arriving at the beach. The app gives users access to real-time information, allowing the Shark Spotters to render a more efficient and effective service to the community.

“We believe the Shark Spotters app will be an essential beach safety and information tool for all water users in Cape Town during the beach season. This app will provide keen surfers and swimmers with specific information about their favourite beach spots even before they travel to them,” said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Environmental and Spatial Planning, Councillor Johan van der Merwe.

The Shark Spotters app provides water users with all the latest shark safety information at City beaches, including which flag is currently flying and why. The flags fly for various reasons, including: poor spotting conditions due to cloud cover, shark sightings, an indication of water temperature, the lunar phase, and an indication of whether the shark exclusion barrier in Fish Hoek has been deployed or not. The app is updated by the Shark Spotters on duty in real time so users can be assured that they always have the most current information at their fingertips to help them make a personal assessment about shark risks when entering the water.

Beachgoers will appreciate the app for all of the other information of interest which it offers including the weather conditions, marine animal activity in the area (such as whales, seals, dolphins, sunfish etc.), the details of amenities on the beaches, as well as short surf videos of isolated surf spots covered by the programme that do not have live web-cams in operation. Furthermore, the app includes safety tips to reduce the risk of encountering a shark, as well as information about shark activity in Cape Town.

The Shark Spotters app is available on iOS and Android platforms and is free to download.

Tips while travelling

– Awareness: Think for your fellow drivers. Be alert and aware of what’s happening around you at all time.

– Obey the speed limit.

– Never drive in the yellow line

– Wear a Seatbelt: Ensure all vehicle occupants wear a seat belt.

– Maintain a safe following distance.

– Long distance travelling: If you’re on a long journey, divide the driving time into two hour shifts, taking turns behind the wheel with other eligible drivers in the car.

– Do not use cell phones when driving. It is illegal and extremely dangerous.

– Be patient

– Do not drink and drive.

What is the Blood/Alcohol Limit for Motorists?

– The blood/alcohol limit is 0,05g per 100ml of blood – Its < 0,05g

What is the Blood/Alcohol Limit for Professional Drivers (Taxis/Buses/Truck drivers)?

– The blood/alcohol limit is < 0,02g per 100ml of blood. This means it is effectively Zero alcohol!

– 1 tot of brandy comes to 1 unit, which comes to 0.02g in the blood – so with 1 tot, the Professional driver will be over the legal limit, and a danger to self and others on the road.

– However, each one of us can take the decision not to drink and drive, and by sharing that decision with your family and friends, you will influence the behaviour of others in a positive way.

Where to get help the summer season

Police: 10111 | Ambulance: 10177 | Emergency: 112 | ER24: 084 124 | Netcare: 082 911 | Call 107 on a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone for all emergencies

The 24/7 alcohol and drug helpline is available on 0800 435 748