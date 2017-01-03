BA to SA – more seats more often than ever before

British Airways is operating its busiest schedule ever to South Africa this summer season, offering up to 33 flights a week over peak periods.

Over the periods of especially high demand, from 1 – 9 January and 3 – 27 February, British Airways will offer two more Boeing 747-400 services from Heathrow. During these periods there will be 19 flights a week between the UK and Cape Town.

“The Cape Town route has grown consistently over the past few years and now even doubling the winter capacity isn’t enough to match demand. Fortunately Gatwick gives us the flexibility to add more services, using aircraft that are ideally configured for leisure customers,” said Sue Petrie, British Airways commercial manager for Southern Africa.

“These and the extra two Heathrow services mean that over the peak of peaks we’ll be offering over 6 000 seats a week on the route.”

Western Cape Minister of Economic Development and Tourism, Alan Winde, said: “In the past year, we’ve added over 400 000 direct two-way seats between our region and key international markets. Forward bookings for our summer season show an increase in tourists travelling to the Western Cape, including 15% growth from the United Kingdom. As an important partner in driving this growth, I would like to thank British Airways for their continued business confidence in the Western Cape.”

British Airways has been promoting the Gatwick – Cape Town service in the UK using a social media campaign featuring fun, pop-up displays of African animals appearing at train stations. The 747s it is operating boast refreshed interiors and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems, similar to those on its newest aircraft. They are also specially configured to offer more Club World seats.