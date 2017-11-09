With lifestyle contributing significantly to the burden of disease and health economics, the focus of healthcare is shifting towards prevention.

Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, depression, HIV, cancers etc are more prevalent in South Africa than ever before. The incidence is on the rise.

The current Three Anchor Bay Medical and Dental Centre in Three Anchor Bay on the Atlantic Seaboard is shifting it’s focus to providing holistic healthcare, focusing on Integrative Healthcare and Prevention.

After upgrades and refurbishment, the new Centre will operate as Atlantic Seaboard Medical & Wellness Centre, opening early December 2017. The Centre will be open 7 days per week from 8am to 8pm.

Additional services to the current resident GP/General Primary Health and Dental Services will be offered, which include a range of medical specialist and holistic Healthcare options, to support physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Expressions of interest for the following disciplines are welcome:

Psychologist, Psychiatrist, Paediatrician, Gynaecologist, Physiotherapist, Aesthetic/Anti-ageing Practitioner, Nutritional & Weight management specialist (Dietitian), Podiatrist, Acupuncture, and Life coaching.

For more information email [email protected]

