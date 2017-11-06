As with good food and premium wines, so too fine art needs to be experienced to be appreciated. In 2016 the Franschhoek Wine Valley launched Art Franschhoek, whereby visitors to the valley were able to appreciate the fine art collection exhibits on show. This year Art Franschhoek will once again ‘open its doors’ to the public from 27 October to 27 November 2017.

Visitors to the valley will be treated to an abundance of art as Franschhoek’s many galleries and resident artists showcasing their finest works. To celebrate the start of this festival of art appreciation some of the participating galleries will be hosting special events which includes a series of curated artist walk-abouts.

During the month of Art Franschhoek the world renowned Everard Read Gallery will be exhibiting major works by some of our country’s finest contemporary artists, in a variety of media.

Everard Read Gallery’s involvement at this year’s event signifies that Art Franschhoek is without a doubt one of the art events to experience.

Ebony/Curated, with its exquisite displays of fine arts, sculptures and ceramics, will host four solo exhibitions in their two galleries, including a major retrospective landscape exhibition of the late South African master, Erik Laubscher.

Embark on a journey of art discovery as you admire one of South Africa’s greatest masters, Jacob Hendrik Pierneef, at the La Motte Museum, which consists of 104 artworks as well as personal memorabilia.

Be mesmerized by the beautiful ceramics created by internationally renowned ceramicist David Walters and his daughter Sarah. The Holden Manz Gallery, conveniently situated in the centre of the village, will be exhibiting the works of Donna McKellar as part of her solo show.

Indulge in a relaxing yet informative garden and art tour at the breathtaking beautiful Leeu Estates, where you’ll get the opportunity to connect with art and nature in serene and meditative spaces with exceptional views.

Behold the beautiful works of art on display at IS Art Gallery, which include ceramics, sculptures, jewellery and paintings in different mediums. A taster to tickle the art taste buds this is just a sneak peek of what you can expect during this time.

For more information visit www.franschhoek.org.za

