Adult art classes prove it’s never too late

Do you think you have a hidden talent that you have never had the chance to explore?

Local Durbanville artist, Leonie Brown of Life Art School, has started to change the lives of adults who were told they would never become artists. One such story shared is that of Natasha Nel, once a law firm owner in Russia for 13 years and now a full time artist in Cape Town! She credits her inspiring and fulfilling career change to Leonie.

“You do not need any experience in art,” explains Leonie Brown of Life Art School. “In fact, it is better if you do not have any experience at all. I am so proud of the work that my students are producing!”

Leonie’s adult art classes are hosted by Meerendal Wine Farm on the back roads of Durbanville. Attending just one, 3 hour art class a week for a year will teach you everything you need to know about art technique. You will be creating beautiful masterpieces in no time.

What’s more is that Meerendal now display art in their wine tasting room which is not limited to famous artists. Your artwork could be on display!

If you are already an aspiring artist, why not join Life Art School for their upcoming art workshop with renowned artist, Ann Gadd. Unlock your fear of the “great white canvas” and get back to enjoying the passion and emotion art brings. Ann’s approach takes you on a journey of enlightenment through using different tools and even music to unlock your potential.

Other upcoming workshops by Ann Gadd include: Blocks and Breakthrough workshop on Saturday, 10 June 2017, and Enneagrams workshop on Saturday, 22 July 2017 – both exclusively at Meerendal Wine Estate.

For more information contact ann@anngadd.co.za or leonie@lifeart.co.za