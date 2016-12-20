A beautiful showcase of change coming your way this December

Capetonians and visitors to the mother city will be treated to a special performance by Zip Zap professional performers this December. “The CHANGES show will take you on a light hearted journey through the lives of these young performers” says Brent van Rensburg, co-founder and artistic director at Zip Zap. This is demonstrated artistically with various circus techniques, such as acrobatics, juggling, aerial work, dance, music and costumes.

The opening scene leads from a heart-warming traditional song into an energetic, highly technical group scene. “Zip Zap’s top performing group will enthral audiences with a show that is filled with multi-talented artists expressing unity, family, fun and passion. This is a truly South African production that can be enjoyed by the whole family,” says Van Rensburg.

The CHANGES show will run from Monday, 19 to Friday, 23 December 2016 at Zip Zap Dome, Founders Garden, entrance through Jan Smuts street, Cape Town.

Time: 18:30.

Tickets: Purchase online from Quicket

For more information visit www.zip-zap.co.za