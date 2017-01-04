GET YOUR FREE COPY AT
Film Industry On The Rise!
Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities, Alan Winde, City of Cape Town Executive Mayor, Patricia de Lille, and a Wesgro delegation recently met with...
Grade 12 learners begin to write the 2016 NSC Examinations
On 19th October 2016, 8 336 candidates will begin writing the 2016 NSC, starting with Computer Applications Technology. Of these, 8 096 are full time...
Franschhoek Cap Classique & Champagne Festival Returns
It’s time for the Franschhoek Cap Classique and Champagne Festival ‘The Magic of Bubbles’, which takes place over the weekend of 3-4 December at...
The Galileo returns for summer
The Galileo Open Air Cinema is back with a stellar line-up of movies that will cater to everyone under the sun, or in this...
Farm Workers Turn Carbon Credits Into Cash
A game-changer in Western Cape agriculture has seen farm workers benefiting from carbon credits earned through a climate change mitigation initiative by an organically...
Attakwas Trail – Just 2 Years Old but Already Big on History
The Attakwas Trail, which takes place on Saturday, 17 December 2016 offers trail runners the unique experience of traversing the remote Attakwaskloof. The fabled...
More than 110 000 fans expected at HSBC Cape Town Sevens
The Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille welcomes the BlitzBokke coach, Neil Powell; Springbok Sevens captain, Philip Snyman; and all-time leading Springbok Sevens...
City and SA Rugby Union score a hat-trick with HSBC Cape Town Sevens deal
The City of Cape Town’s Council today approved an agreement that will see Cape Town hosting the HSBC Cape Town Sevens tournament for the...